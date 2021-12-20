Advertisement

Howard sparks No. 19 Kentucky women 67-44 over USC Upstate

Kentucky blew things open in the second half, outscoring USC Upstate 41-16.
UK improves to 7-3.
UK improves to 7-3.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Rhyne Howard scored 13 of her 18 points during a ferocious 17-0 third-quarter run as No. 19 Kentucky asserted itself 67-44 against upstart South Carolina Upstate in an Ugly Sweater game.

Howard missed five shots in the first quarter as Kentucky got off to a rocky start, shooting 13% and falling into a 14-5 hole.

Kentucky blew things open in the second half, outscoring USC Upstate 41-16. Jada Walker scored 13 points with three steals for Kentucky, Jazmine Massengill added 11 points with four steals and Dre’una Edwards scored 11 with 12 rebounds. Denijsha Wilson and Terah Harness each scored 11 for the Spartans.

The Wildcats (7-3) visit Auburn December 30 in the SEC opener.

