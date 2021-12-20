Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry just before Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The week leading up to Christmas will remain dry and seasonable.

It is all clear for most of the week around here. The most action we see during the week will come from a cold front. It will likely sweep through the area as a dry passage. You will notice a temperature drop as it passes through the region. Most highs will fall to the 30son Wednesday. Expect a quick recovery as we head toward the end of the week.

Dreaming of a White Christmas? You might just get a WET one! A second front will move across Kentucky for the weekend. Unfortunately, this front will bring wind and rain to the region. It will feel very Springlike. Temperatures should reach the upper 50s to around the low 60s. Some of the wind gusts could give Santa a little bit of trouble on his approach to Kentucky. Those speed could come in around 40-50 MPH

Take care of each other!

