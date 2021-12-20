Advertisement

KY bourbon community raises over $1.5 million to help WKY rebuild

Bourbon barrels.
Bourbon barrels.(WBKO)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The bourbon community in Kentucky raised over $1.5 million in under three days to help areas in Western Kentucky rebuild.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association started the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit to raise money after multiple tornadoes devasted parts of the commonwealth.

Eric Gregory, President of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, said, “The outpouring of support from people across the country along with our own Kentucky distillers shows how much this industry wants to help Kentucky.”

The large sum of money was raised primarily through prize donations for an auction.

Over 410 items and packages have been donated by various distillers, private collectors and fans.

The online auction began Dec. 16 and goes through Dec. 21. A live-streamed auction will be held on Dec. 21 starting at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear urged the importance of masking in school and work settings during a Team...
State leaders, doctors react to omicron variant’s arrival in Kentucky
Police said that four men took a man’s car and pulled a gun on him.
Lexington police search for suspects after car theft at gunpoint
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside Fayette Mall.
Police investigating shots fired outside Fayette Mall
Officers say they responded to a call on Oak Hill Drive a little after 10:30 on Friday night.
Man killed in overnight Lexington shooting
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

Latest News

Shoppers took to Target in Hamburg to check holiday items off their list on Sunday, December...
Lexington shoppers prepare for holidays, gatherings amid omicron variant’s arrival
Volunteers load the bags full of toys and gifts for Lexington children.
Operation Secret Santa gathers toys and meals for thousands of kids
UK improves to 7-3.
Howard sparks No. 19 Kentucky women 67-44 over USC Upstate
Over the weekend, the Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington collected supplies for families out...
WATCH | Lexington Church accepts donations for tornado victims in time for Christmas