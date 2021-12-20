Lexington shoppers prepare for holidays, gatherings amid omicron variant’s arrival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Shoppers filled Lexington parking lots Sunday to search for the perfect holiday gift.

“The lines are really, really long…it’s pretty packed,” said Aylin Mendoza, a holiday shopper from Paris.

But some just hope that they can give out the items they’ve checked off their lists.

“Until the day of, you just don’t really know anymore,” said Madison Sutton, who lives in Lexington. “Until the day of the event, you don’t know if someone’s going to make it or not.”

Sutton says her family had to cancel their Thanksgiving plans due to COVID.

“It’s always a concern…because you never know especially with the new variant and everything, lots of things are changing,” Sutton said.

As omicron starts to spread in the commonwealth, Lexington emergency physician, Dr. Ryan Stanton, says it will be another year to stay home for the holidays if you feel sick.

“Celebrate from afar and virtually if you’re having any symptoms whatsoever,” said Dr. Stanton.

Dr. Stanton is hopeful that 2022 will bring better fortune with COVID, but says we’re simply not there yet.

“Make common sense good decisions over the holidays in terms of self-protection,” Dr. Stanton said.

Madison and Jeremy Purdie, also from Lexington, will both have some family gathering whereas they didn’t get that chance this time last year. They say there’s a big difference that makes them feel comfortable to do so this year.

“The vaccine, of course,” said Purdie. “I’d say for everybody, the vaccine’s a big part of it.”

Dr. Stanton says beyond the vaccine, it’s important to continue masking, washing your hands and cleaning surfaces.

