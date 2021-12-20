Advertisement

Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

By Hayley Spitler and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A woman in Wisconsin died just 12 days after giving birth to twins on Dec. 1.

According to WEAU, 30-year-old Nicole Bendickson died in her sleep, leaving behind three young children and her husband.

Her sisters-in-law said Bendickson was under quarantine after her husband tested positive for COVID-19.

Their newborn twins also tested positive for the virus and are in the NICU.

It is unclear if Bendickson had COVID-19 when she died, but family members said they are waiting for pending test results.

Bendickson is remembered as a kind, shy, sweet woman who loved her daughter and family more than anything.

Her sister-in-law, Gina Schofell, said the family is preparing to carry on Bendickson’s legacy to her babies.

She said her brother is going through photos and having a video made for each of their children.

“It’s definitely going to be rough, but as a family, we are really close, so we definitely have a big giant support group for him,” Schofell said.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear urged the importance of masking in school and work settings during a Team...
State leaders, doctors react to omicron variant’s arrival in Kentucky
The Kentucky men’s basketball game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday in Rupp Arena,...
UK men’s basketball game vs. Louisville postponed due to COVID issues
Police said that four men took a man’s car and pulled a gun on him.
Lexington police search for suspects after car theft at gunpoint
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside Fayette Mall.
Police investigating shots fired outside Fayette Mall
Officers say they responded to a call on Oak Hill Drive a little after 10:30 on Friday night.
Man killed in overnight Lexington shooting

Latest News

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump reveals he got COVID-19 booster; draws some boos from crowd
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Jury begins deliberating Potter’s case in Daunte Wright death
Lexington crash
One person taken to hospital after crash on Winchester Road
Before you bring a favorite food to the airport for a Christmas or New Year’s celebration, it’s...
TSA shares what holiday items can be carried through security checkpoints