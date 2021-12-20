Advertisement

More people signing up for COVID tests in Lexington amid omicron variant

By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we near Christmas and families start to gather, doctors said COVID-19 testing is ramping up.

Wild Health testing sites are seeing 2,000 people a day. Last month, these same sites saw about 1,300.

Wild Health said the positivity rate is rising, but it’s not because more people are getting tested.

COVID testing isn’t the only thing rising right now-- vaccination rates are too.

“Yesterday we had maybe 20 to 30 at a site. Over the weekend we ended up doing 120 at one site. That’s all across Kentucky. Even in the western parts that our numbers are starting to increase by 35, 45% of people wanting to get vaccinated, which is a huge success for us as a state,” said Nicole Merz with Wild Health.

If you’re seeing family this year, doctors recommend you get tested as close to when you’re gathering as possible.

