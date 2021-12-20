Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in Madison County

The National Weather Service toured areas in both Madison and Garrard Counties on Monday.
The National Weather Service toured areas in both Madison and Garrard Counties on Monday.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - At least several tornadoes touched down in Madison County early Saturday morning. That’s according to the National Weather Service, which toured areas in both Madison and Garrard Counties on Monday.

A farm in the Kirksville community was among the victims of what the NWS confirmed was an EF-1 tornado with winds of about 90 miles per hour.

John Gordan with the NWS Louisville office said the tornado had a skipping motion in that it did not stay on the ground very long, but enough to topple trees, take roofs off the farm house and several barns.

A tornado of similar size and strength also touched down about 12 miles away from Richmond and left lots of damage at a home on Clay Lane.

“We were just fortunate that we were not injured, and we can replace what we have lost, there’s a lot of people that didn’t have that opportunity in this time with this storm. You get to thinking about that. You are thankful that you were not taken out with it, and you were not injured here,” said Larry Donithan, a homeowner in Madison County.

Local officials said they are still looking at all of the damage but there were no deaths or injuries reported there.

Officials estimate there were at least two tornadoes in Madison County at about 4:30 Saturday morning.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear urged the importance of masking in school and work settings during a Team...
State leaders, doctors react to omicron variant’s arrival in Kentucky
The Kentucky men’s basketball game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday in Rupp Arena,...
UK men’s basketball game vs. Louisville postponed due to COVID issues
Police said that four men took a man’s car and pulled a gun on him.
Lexington police search for suspects after car theft at gunpoint
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside Fayette Mall.
Police investigating shots fired outside Fayette Mall
Officers say they responded to a call on Oak Hill Drive a little after 10:30 on Friday night.
Man killed in overnight Lexington shooting

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives briefing on tornado damage response, latest COVID information
Lexington crash
One person taken to hospital after crash on Winchester Road
A young girl in Berea has captured the true meaning of Christmas through an annual fundraiser...
Berea third grader decorates Christmas trees for charity
Buses filled with supplies for western Kentucky hit the road Monday morning.
School bus caravan takes donations to western Kentucky