One person taken to hospital after crash on Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car accident Monday afternoon sent one person to the hospital.

The accident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon, and shut down a portion of Winchester Rd. near the Clark County line.

The driver of a lawn care truck said he and his passenger were headed to the city dump, heading outbound on Winchester Rd., when suddenly he said a driver in a gray Hyundai coming inbound passed another vehicle and crossed the yellow line.

“And he just kept coming into our lane so I tried to dodge him, went into the emergency lane and he still clipped the side of my truck and hit my trailer and spun us out and this is where we’re at,” said David Stidham.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital. Police suspect he may have been under the influence.

