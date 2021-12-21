Ali, Epps involved in car crash, will miss Citrus Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen announced that senior wide receivers Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps will miss the Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa after being involved in a car accident.

Coen said both players are fine and are receiving treatment in Lexington, but they will be unavailable January 1 against the Hawkeyes.

“They are okay, but will not be available for the game vs. Iowa,” said Coen. “They are totally fine, they are doing well, they are here. They are getting treatment, they are doing all those things, they have been trying to get back to be able to play but it just doesn’t look like they will be available for us. Just wanted to let you know. Just not worth it for their futures.”

Ali finished his senior season with 601 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Epps caught eleven passes for 171 yards and his first career touchdown.

Coen said that DeMarcus Harris and Chauncey Magwood will get increased reps in Orlando with Epps and Ali sidelined.

