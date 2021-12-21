Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Head Start vaccine mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a multi-state lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s Head Start vaccine mandate.

The mandate is for thousands of staff and volunteers in federal Head Start programs.

The lawsuit, filed with 23 other states, argues that the mandate is unlawful and unconstitutional.

“I’ve heard from Kentuckians who are concerned about the negative effect that this mandate will have on Head Start programs in their local communities,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “Kentucky’s head start programs serve over 17,000 Kentucky children, and we cannot afford to lose these essential services. We’ve challenged the Biden Administration’s mandates for federal contractors, private businesses, and healthcare workers in court, and we believe that the Head Start mandate suffers from the same legal flaws as those mandates.”

The federal Head Start program promotes school-readiness for preschool-aged children.

Across the state, 15,167 children are served by the Head Start program and more than 2,400 children are enrolled in early Head Start programs.

According to a survey of Kentucky’s 28 Head Start grantees, they anticipate having to fire 17% of their staff for not complying with the vaccine mandate.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.