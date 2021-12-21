Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking a Weak Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a weak cold front pushing into the region later today and this will bring a quick shot of cold air for the middle of the week. The next front following that packs more of a punch and that means Santa will have a windy and wet sleigh ride into Kentucky.

Today’s front has no moisture to work with for most of the region, but there’s a slight chance for a few flakes to fly across eastern Kentucky late tonight and early Wednesday.

This front knocks our numbers back down into the 30s for highs Wednesday. Wind chills during this time are much colder and will reach the teens over the next few mornings.

The setup after this is for temps to climb through Christmas Eve as we get ready for a gusty cold front to drop in from the northwest. Gusts of 40mph will be possible to give Santa a little bit of a rocky sleigh ride into town. Some showers will also accompany this system, but there’s now a question on if this front hangs around through the rest of Christmas Weekend.

It’s a busy setup into next week with several systems rolling across the state.

