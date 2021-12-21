Advertisement

Faith and Community Christmas Store gives presents to 1,200 kids

The omicron variant didn’t stop the 26th annual Faith and Community Christmas Store from happening Tuesday. It takes place at the Catholic Action Center in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The omicron variant didn’t stop the 26th annual Faith and Community Christmas Store from happening Tuesday. It takes place at the Catholic Action Center in Lexington.

For the second year in a row, it was a drive-thru distribution of Santa Bags for families in need.

One volunteer says he understands what it’s like for struggling parents who can’t afford Christmas presents.

“Well, my mom was a single parent. So, she worked and so, sometimes, when the car broke down heating bill goes higher in the winter something you don’t plan for,” volunteer Thomas Caudill said.

Each Santa Bag is filled with different presents.

Monique Gill has two grandchildren.

“People like me, I don’t really make that much money, so them donating and helping out, that’s what I call a blessing and takes a burden off of me,” Gill said.

Caudill didn’t always receive Christmas presents as a child but as an adult, the giving part leaves him speechless.

“It’s probably hard to explain I tell everybody it’s my Jesus medicine,” Caudill said. “It’s my way, you know, he (Jesus), raised me my whole life and I didn’t know it and, now, I’m able to be a part of Christmas in someone else’s life.

The Santa Bags gave presents to 1,200 children.

