Giant ‘toy store’ set up for Western Kentucky storm victims

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toys donated by Kentuckians for storm victims have arrived in Western Kentucky.

First Lady Britainy Beshear’s Western Kentucky Toy Drive started last week to help families who lost so much just before Christmas.

People have donated tens of thousands of toys in such a short time and there’s a little bit of everything for all people in all different kinds of situations.

The Hope House Ministries warehouse in Warren County is now a kind of like a giant toy store for tornado victims. People can go through and shop for all kinds of toys for all ages.

“So, there’s those that have lost completely everything, have no home to go back to. Some, maybe just lost their property, items inside the home, that might have included Christmas gifts. Some have damage and they can’t go back to the house just yet,” said Casey Hammons, Hope House Ministries.

The toys are divided up by colors. People can get one blue gift, two reds or three yellow gifts. People have to go through an application process to receive the toys to ensure the toys go to actually those in need.

The toy drive will last through Thursday.

