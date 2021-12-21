Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,566 new COVID cases, 35 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,566 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 833,547 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.33% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 505 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 35 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 11,882.

There are currently 1,205 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 328 in the ICU and 174 on a ventilator.

