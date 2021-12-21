Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Christmas week weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weak cold front will move through the region later today and tonight. It will bring wind with a few flakes possible!

Temperatures behind this front are cold with highs back into the 30s for many on Wednesday. Factor in the wind and we’ll end up with wind chill readings that hover around the low to mid-20s. If those gusts are strong enough, I’d go as far as some teens.

We will rebound quite nicely on Thursday. Most will see highs run back in the mid and upper 40s. Basically, a return to average temperatures.

Strong gusty winds will blow in again for Christmas Eve. This next system will bring wind & rain to the region. These gusty showers will be blowing through late in the evening on the 24th and again on Christmas Day. Weather like this could be an issue for Santa’s travels. He’ll make it, but he’ll run into some bumps along the way.

