Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Christmas week weather

Showers will arrive for Christmas
Showers will arrive for Christmas(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weak cold front will move through the region later today and tonight. It will bring wind with a few flakes possible!

Temperatures behind this front are cold with highs back into the 30s for many on Wednesday. Factor in the wind and we’ll end up with wind chill readings that hover around the low to mid-20s. If those gusts are strong enough, I’d go as far as some teens.

We will rebound quite nicely on Thursday. Most will see highs run back in the mid and upper 40s. Basically, a return to average temperatures.

Strong gusty winds will blow in again for Christmas Eve. This next system will bring wind & rain to the region. These gusty showers will be blowing through late in the evening on the 24th and again on Christmas Day. Weather like this could be an issue for Santa’s travels. He’ll make it, but he’ll run into some bumps along the way.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Lexington crash
One person taken to hospital after crash on Winchester Road
Security video shows the moment a tornado hit a bank branch in Mayfield, Kentucky.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank
Governor Andy Beshear is giving a briefing on the state’s response to tornado damage and the...
Gov. Beshear reports 76 Kentuckians killed in western Ky. tornadoes

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Christmas Week Breakdown
Dry until the weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Wet weather on Christmas
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry just before Christmas
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast