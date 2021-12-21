Advertisement

J.J. Weaver named Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year

The sophomore outside linebacker is one of three winners of the award.
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky sophomore outside linebacker J.J. Weaver has been named one of three winners of the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award.

Weaver joins Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Florida State’s McKenzie Milton and the three will be recognized at a special ceremony during the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Weaver can’t make the game because he will be in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl, but he will be recognized at halftime of the UK men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 22 vs. Western Kentucky in Rupp Arena.

Additionally, $30,000 will be donated in the names of the honorees to the general scholarship funds of their schools, with $15,000 being awarded in the names of the three winners and $15,000 on behalf of the six named honorable mention.

Weaver was having a breakout season in 2020 when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee at Florida last November. Despite missing the final two games, the redshirt freshman still earned All-Southeastern Conference Freshman Team honors.

That injury was just one part of a very difficult year for Weaver, who also lost his father to homicide and then in the fall of 2021 lost his beloved high school coach, Rob Reader, to liver cancer. As a result, his challenging off-season included both the rehabilitation of his knee and undergoing counseling to deal with his grief. Both were successful as he returned to the field with a strong knee and a clear mind for the 2021 season.

Weaver has played in all 12 games for the 22nd-ranked Wildcats, earning six starting assignments. He has recorded 34 tackles, including 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

