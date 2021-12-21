Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office reports missing 15-year-old girl

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a missing girl.

Officials said 15-year-old Alexis Coleman was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 17. They said she was wearing pink pajama pants and a dark hoodie.

Coleman was reported missing from KY 1394, six miles north of London.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878 7000.

Deputy Brian France is investigating.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.