Lexington hospitals prepare for potential post-holiday COVID-19 case surge

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With holidays on the horizon, Lexington doctors have concerns with the new omicron variant arriving in Kentucky.

Officials both at CHI Saint Joseph and UK HealthCare say they’re seeing steady cases of COVID-19 in their hospitals. However, they’re prepared for cases to rise with holidays on the way and gatherings sure to take place.

CHI Saint Joseph Chief Medical Officer Dan Goulson says they have not yet seen omicron.

“I also see a hope that many of the people who, unfortunately, might get infected from the omicron variant won’t get sick enough to need to come into the hospital,” Goulson said.

Dr. Kim Blanton with UK HealthCare says it’s coming at a bad time, as winter sets in and people gather for the holidays.

“When you gather there’s the risk of transmission of viruses especially during respiratory season which is what we’re in. Flu, RSV, etc. so it really comes at a time when were we worry around flu season,” Blanton said.

Dr. Goulson also mentioned there is a concern when it comes to staffing in his hospital because, even if omicron infections are not severe, workers in all fields can still be sidelined for weeks as a result.

Uk HealthCare says they are at 68 hospitalizations and they have moved up to tier four COVID protocols recently. Dr. Blanton says that decision is made based on their numbers in the hospital combined with the vaccination rate and other factors.

