Lexington man behind bars after sending drugs to prison inmate

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison Monday for armed meth trafficking.

A release from the Department of Justice said 35-year-old Jeffrey Robinson was sentenced for intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The release said according to Robinson’s plea agreement, law enforcement was contacted about a package containing drugs that was sent to an inmate at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in LaGrange, Ky., and the package was traced to Robinson.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Robinson’s address and found him in possession of one pound of meth, a quantity of heroin, MDMA, a large amount of cash, and a loaded firearm.

Robinson admitted he distributed the drugs and that he possessed the firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking.

Robinson pleaded guilty in September 2021.

