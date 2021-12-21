Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Coleman tours tornado damage at Danville-Boyle County Airport

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman got a first-hand look on Tuesday afternoon at some of...
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman got a first-hand look on Tuesday afternoon at some of the tornado damage at the Danville-Boyle County Airport.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman got a first-hand look on Tuesday afternoon at some of the tornado damage at the Danville-Boyle County Airport.

Thirteen airplanes and several hangars were reduced to sheets of metal and scraps.

“No matter how big or small the damage, I mean you’ve seen a lot about Mayfield, a lot about Dawson, and rightfully so. But we’ve also got to make sure that every place that sustains significant damage has the resources that they need,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

While those at the Danville-Boyle County Airport said their losses can’t compare to those in other parts of western Kentucky, they do have millions of dollars of damages on their hands.

“What a powerful storm it was that blew through here. Even just for a blip in time here in Boyle County, and the destruction that it did in the blink of an eye,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

Crews at the airport have since cleared the majority of the damage from the EF-2 tornado, and insurance claims have been filed. But as Judge Executive Howard Hunt explained, there were actually five tornadoes that hit the county. The other four were confirmed EF-1s.

“Some of the damage from the EF-1 tornadoes were in non-populated areas of the county and didn’t do as much damage,” Hunt said.

Hunt said they started Boyle County Cares to collect toys and money for those impacted by the storm.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Security video shows the moment a tornado hit a bank branch in Mayfield, Kentucky.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank
Lexington crash
One person taken to hospital after crash on Winchester Road

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 2,566 new COVID cases, 35 deaths
The Scott County coroner said a man is dead after a house fire in Georgetown early Tuesday...
WATCH | Man dies in Georgetown house fire
One person is dead after a fire in Rowan County.
WATCH | One dead after Rowan County fire
A Lexington man was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison Monday for armed meth trafficking.
WATCH | Lexington man behind bars after sending drugs to prison inmate