Man dies in Georgetown house fire

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County coroner said a man is dead after a house fire in Georgetown early Tuesday morning.

The Georgetown Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday about a smoke smell in the area of 2nd St. While searching the area, crews found the house on fire. Officials said crews found a victim inside, got him out of the home, performed CPR and took him to the hospital, where he died.

The coroner identified the victim as 33-year-old Darron K. Wilson II.

Fire officials said one woman and two children were able to escape the fire due to working smoke detectors.

There’s not believed to be anything suspicious involved in the death. The coroner believes Wilson died of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

