Advertisement

Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats

By Mariya Murrow and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) – Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently began as a dispute over seats.

An officer at the scene told CBS46 a man shot another man who was apparently sitting in his assigned seat during a viewing of the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie Monday night at the AMC theater in the area.

The man shot was taken to the hospital for treatment and is reported to be stable.

Police are searching for the alleged shooter who ran away.

Community members say they are shaken by the shooting, concerned with their safety.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Security video shows the moment a tornado hit a bank branch in Mayfield, Kentucky.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Lexington crash
One person taken to hospital after crash on Winchester Road

Latest News

In this March 30, 2012 photo, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent waits with...
US Homeland Security agents to test use of body cameras
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
The omicron variant didn’t stop the 26th annual Faith and Community Christmas Store from...
Faith and Community Christmas Store gives presents to 1,200 kids
File image
Man dies in Georgetown house fire
The White House is launching a series of new initiatives aimed at battling the pandemic.
Biden announces free COVID-19 tests as part of major plan