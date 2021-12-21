Advertisement

Rittenhouse gets standing ovation at conservative conference

Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point USA America Fest 2021 event, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The panel discussion, called "Kenosha On Camera," comes a month after Rittenhouse's acquittal on charges in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — A month after his acquittal on murder charges, Kyle Rittenhouse was given a standing ovation at a conservative group’s conference in Phoenix where panelists discussed the 2020 deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Most of the comments during Monday’s discussion were made by other panelists, but the 18-year-old Rittenhouse reflected on how the trial had matured him and spoke about his decision to take the stand to provide his account of the shootings.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

