Thousands displaced due to storms, according to damage assessments

Preliminary damage assessments show that the storms displaced over 4,000 people.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thousands of people have been displaced in Warren County because of the Dec. 11 tornadoes, preliminary data released to WBKO News shows.

Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon provided the numbers.

Other data revealed:

  • 110 businesses affected
  • 140 residences received minor damage
  • 516 residences received major damage
  • 297 structures were destroyed

Buchanon said officials are still reviewing for final counts.

