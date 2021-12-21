UK HealthCare employee heading to Western Kentucky to help tornado victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tornado clean-up continues in Western Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear says the Team Western Kentucky Fund has raised more than $20 million to support residents and donations from across the state are still flooding into that region as we head towards Christmas time.

Later this week, a UK HealthCare employee will be spending his Christmas in Mayfield helping those in need.

Tuesday, Justyn Muzic, a nurse anesthetist, is in the operating room inside UK Hospital, doing his job and helping people through surgery. This weekend, he’ll still be helping people, he’ll just be down in Western Kentucky.

“I like to help people. You know I do it on the medical side and definitely have taken care of people who have had traumatic events and accidents and those types of things but this is a different approach to that,” Muzic said.

Now, he’ll be trading in his scrubs for some boots.

Muzic says he and his wife will be down at the fairgrounds in Graves County helping with drive-through supply drops for people affected by the tornadoes on Thursday and Friday morning.

“Once we’re done there, we’ll be there on the ground so we’re going to go out in the community,” Muzic said. “There’s an overabundance of things flowing into that area but it seems like there’s a limit on volunteers.”

Muzic says his colleagues at UK have donated some items directly to him that he will distribute to families while he’s in Mayfield.

Muzic tells us he’s grateful for the support. He says that he feels this is just the right thing for him to do. He and his wife will be volunteering in Mayfield through Christmas Day.

