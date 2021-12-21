Will Levis announces return to UK for senior season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced his return to Lexington for his senior season.

QB1 posted the following video on Twitter Monday night to announce his decision.

Lewis has thrown for 2,593 passing yards this season with 23 touchdowns and he also rushed for 387 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season.

The Wildcats play Iowa in the Citrus Bowl at 1:00 on January 1.

