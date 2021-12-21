Advertisement

Will Levis announces return to UK for senior season

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced his return to Lexington for his senior season.

QB1 posted the following video on Twitter Monday night to announce his decision.

Lewis has thrown for 2,593 passing yards this season with 23 touchdowns and he also rushed for 387 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season.

The Wildcats play Iowa in the Citrus Bowl at 1:00 on January 1.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

