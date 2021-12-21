Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to murder in 2019 stabbing of Georgetown man

According to police, Cassandra Carson has pleaded guilty to a murder charge.
According to police, Cassandra Carson has pleaded guilty to a murder charge.(Georgetown Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of a Georgetown man.

According to police, Cassandra Carson has pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Carson was the suspect in the stabbing death of 36-year-old Mathew A. Turner, of Georgetown.

It happened back in July 2019.

Police responded to the Mill Townhouse Complex on Iron Loop Path, behind Lowe’s, after a woman reported hearing a thud outside her window and found Turner on the ground.

Police say they found Turner dead on the sidewalk when they arrived. He had a stab wound to the neck.

Carson is set to be sentenced to 25 years. A sentencing hearing will be held in January.

Police said at the time of the murder that Carson was also in violation of an emergency protective order.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Lexington crash
One person taken to hospital after crash on Winchester Road
Security video shows the moment a tornado hit a bank branch in Mayfield, Kentucky.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank
Governor Andy Beshear is giving a briefing on the state’s response to tornado damage and the...
Gov. Beshear reports 76 Kentuckians killed in western Ky. tornadoes

Latest News

Attorney General Daniel Cameron put the task force together after the death of Breonna Taylor....
Ky. Search Warrant Task Force issues final report, 8 recommendations
Police lights
Police urge tornado victims to be wary of possible scams
Our temperatures remain down
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers will arrive for Christmas
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Christmas week weather