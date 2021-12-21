Woman pleads guilty to murder in 2019 stabbing of Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of a Georgetown man.

According to police, Cassandra Carson has pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Carson was the suspect in the stabbing death of 36-year-old Mathew A. Turner, of Georgetown.

It happened back in July 2019.

Police responded to the Mill Townhouse Complex on Iron Loop Path, behind Lowe’s, after a woman reported hearing a thud outside her window and found Turner on the ground.

Police say they found Turner dead on the sidewalk when they arrived. He had a stab wound to the neck.

Carson is set to be sentenced to 25 years. A sentencing hearing will be held in January.

Police said at the time of the murder that Carson was also in violation of an emergency protective order.

