Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Many changes ahead for the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a few cooler days this week, we are heading into a milder and more active pattern as we head into the holidays with more changes to follow.

For your evening and night ahead, expect cold conditions as temperatures fall back through the 30s. Skies will stay mostly clear through the overnight, with dry weather continuing. Breezy winds will remain present, meaning wind chill values will feel like the 20s through the overnight.

By Thursday, morning temperatures will begin in the mid to upper-20s with frosty conditions. Throughout the day, winds will become gusty out of the south, which will help start a milder trend. By the afternoon and evening, highs are expected to reach into the upper-40s and lower-50s. Dry conditions will continue with a mix of sun & clouds around.

Our pattern becomes a bit more active through the end of the weekend and lasts through much of next week as well. By late Friday and into Christmas Day, scattered showers will increase across our region, with winds gusting up to 40mph possible. After the weekend, more systems are set to roll across our region, bringing more rain and temperature changes along with them. While models have been changing, these systems could bring some significant rainfall across our region next week, so we’ll be watching any flooding threat as well.

