Family, community hosts toy drive on 1-year anniversary of toddlers’ disappearance in Calif.

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) - Tuesday marked one year since two toddlers disappeared in California.

The community continues to demand answers in the disappearance of Orrin and Orson West.

Their adoptive parents reported them missing from their backyard in California City on Dec. 21, 2020.

They said the boys’ adoptive father left the backyard gate open and left them alone briefly. When he returned, they were gone.

Balloons slowly faded away Tuesday as the family and community enter another year still in the dark.

“A year is too long. We need answers, period,” Keisha Stevenson said.

Stevenson is a member of the community who has been a driving force behind the search. She stood alongside the family Tuesday afternoon.

“It is emotional ... emotions everywhere, bittersweet moment. But, you know, in the midst of everything we still got to thank God that we are all still here, no matter what,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson says they wanted to honor the boys by putting a smile on the face of other kids through a toy donation in their name.

“Just trying to make other kids smile. We may not smile as much but inside we are thanking God that we are still here on this day to still keep the boys’ names out there,” she said.

Along with making sure kids have toys this year, they wanted to use this moment to prevent other families from going through this heartbreak.

That is why Rosanna Wills, the cousin of one of the boys, wanted to educate those present about the danger of strangers.

“It is important to educate your kids,” Wills said. “We really need to keep it honest with them. Tell them the truth. Tell them that these strangers ... Don’t accept anything, don’t give out your phone, don’t give out your address.”

A message many of the parents who have joined the cause stand by.

“It is extremely important to me, and this hits home for me because those are like my kids too. That is how I look at it,” said Cheri Smith, another advocate for the boys.

In a couple of days, it will be a decade since Smith’s daughter also went missing. She said it is crucial to keep the awareness out there for all who are missing.

Copyright 2021 KERO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.