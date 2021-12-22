Advertisement

Funeral, burial services for LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim held in Louisville

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The funeral service for Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Zachary Cottongim is being held at Southeast Christian Church in Louisville.

Cottongim died on Saturday after being hit by a car on Interstate 64.

Following the funeral, a graveside burial service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands.

Cottongim, a husband and father of two boys, worked for LMPD for seven years. To assist his family, donate to the LMPD fundraiser by clicking here.

