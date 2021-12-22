Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces new state website to help tornado victims

Gov. Beshear announces new state website to help tornado victims
Gov. Beshear announces new state website to help tornado victims(WKYT)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear launched a new website Wednesday to help those impacted by the tornadoes that hit the state on December 10.

“We want to make sure that every Kentuckian hurting from and impacted by the tornadoes can easily access the information they need to rebuild and recover from these storms,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are committed to the folks of Western Kentucky, and we won’t be here just this week or this month, but we will be here every single day for however long it takes to rebuild every building and every life, to get everyone as close as we can to where they need to be.”

The site includes information on government assistance programs, how to submit a claim to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and where to find temporary housing, meals and relief hotlines.

Click here to access the website.

Beshear also gave an update on storm response. He says the death toll remains at 76 with no one considered missing now.

Kentucky State Parks are housing 600 displaced Kentuckians and 169 first responders.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
File graphic of an ambulance.
Ky. man killed in fiery septic tank truck crash
Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood.
UK releases findings of investigations into death of student found unresponsive at fraternity
File image
One person killed, another seriously injured in Scott Co. crash
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Latest News

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Family reacts to UK’s findings of investigations into student’s death
File image
KSP investigating deadly crash in Anderson County
The fire was extinguished quickly after Fire Departments arrived.
Juvenile charged with murder, arson in connection with deadly Rowan Co. house fire
File image
One person killed, another seriously injured in Scott Co. crash
Police said they were called to the 1300 block of Village Drive around 6:00 p.m. about a person...
One person taken to hospital following Lexington shooting