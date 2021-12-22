Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,913 new COVID cases, 36 deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,913 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 836,441 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.61% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 541 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 36 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 11,918.

There are currently 1,210 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 327 in the ICU and 185 on a ventilator.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
The fire was extinguished quickly after Fire Departments arrived.
Name of person killed in Rowan County fire released
Officials said 15-year-old Alexis Coleman was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office reports missing 15-year-old girl

Latest News

Adam Burniston’s FastCast | Many changes ahead for the holidays
Adam Burniston’s FastCast | Many changes ahead for the holidays
Employees at the Embassy Suites at Lexington Green are looking for the owner of a sweet little...
Lexington hotel trying to reunite sloth with owner in time for Christmas
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lexington.
WATCH | Lexington COVID-19 cases highest in three months
State police are on the lookout for an escaped Powell County inmate.
WATCH | KSP looking for escaped Powell County inmate