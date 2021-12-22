Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Christmas weekend looks wet & windy

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wet and windy weather will dominate the holiday weather pattern.

Winds should pick up a little out there today. Gusts will probably reach the 25-35 MPH threshold. So most wind chill readings will feel like the 20s throughout the entire day.

A wetter and warmer look comes together for Christmas Eve and Day. Your temperatures will run between 55 and 60 degrees. Santa will find a few weather issues with those gusty winds. Some of those gusts will be around 40-50 MPH.

Take care of each other!

