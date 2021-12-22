KSP looking for escaped Powell County inmate

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - State police are on the lookout for an escaped Powell County inmate.

According to KSP, 20-year-old Timothy B. Barnett, of Grant County, Ky. walked away from supervised work-release at the Powell County Transfer Station Tuesday afternoon.

KSP says Barnett is five feet five inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 145 pounds. They say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long black sleeve shirt and a brownish-colored toboggan.

If you know of Barnett’s whereabouts, contact local law enforcement or the Kentucky State Police, Morehead at 606-784-4127.

