Advertisement

Ky. man killed in fiery septic tank truck crash

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Lincoln County.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon, around 2 p.m., on Hwy 698 near McKinney.

According to the Lincoln County coroner, 51-year-old Larry Moberly, of Casey County, was driving a septic tank truck that slipped off the road, overturned and caught on fire.

The coroner says Lincoln County Sheriff Curt Folger and a neighbor, who lives in the area, did everything they could to save Moberly’s life, but they couldn’t get him out.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
The fire was extinguished quickly after Fire Departments arrived.
Name of person killed in Rowan County fire released
Officials said 15-year-old Alexis Coleman was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office reports missing 15-year-old girl
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

As multiple systems move in through next week, we'll see a rollercoaster of temperatures
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Many changes ahead for the holidays
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Funeral, burial services for LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim held in Louisville
The funeral for LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim was held at Southeast Christian Church in...
Funeral for LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim
Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood.
UK releases findings of investigations into death of student found unresponsive at fraternity