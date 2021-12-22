Ky. man killed in fiery septic tank truck crash
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Lincoln County.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon, around 2 p.m., on Hwy 698 near McKinney.
According to the Lincoln County coroner, 51-year-old Larry Moberly, of Casey County, was driving a septic tank truck that slipped off the road, overturned and caught on fire.
The coroner says Lincoln County Sheriff Curt Folger and a neighbor, who lives in the area, did everything they could to save Moberly’s life, but they couldn’t get him out.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.