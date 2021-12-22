Lexington COVID-19 cases highest in three months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 and flu cases are on the rise in Lexington.

Lexington reported 239 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the highest since 254 cases on Sept. 16. This brings the 7-day rolling average to 145 new cases per day. On Dec. 1, the 7-day average was 81 per day.

Lab-confirmed flu cases in Lexington are now at 62, up 27 from last week. Health officials say lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to your state/local health departments.

Health officials say you can help slow the spread of both the flu and COVID-19 by getting vaccinated. Both vaccines can help you stay safe for the winter holidays by protecting your family and friends.

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is providing the free flu vaccine and all the COVID-19 vaccines (including the pediatric dose for ages 5-11 years) available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 or flu vaccine.

You can also help slow the spread of flu and COVID-19 by:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

Covering coughs and sneezes;

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

