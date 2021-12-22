Advertisement

Lexington hotel trying to reunite sloth with owner in time for Christmas

Employees at the Embassy Suites at Lexington Green are looking for the owner of a sweet little sloth.(Embassy Suites Lexington Green/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at the Embassy Suites at Lexington Green are on a special mission ahead of Christmas.

They’re looking for the owner of this sweet little sloth:

They said she lost her owner and they’re hoping to reunite her with her family.

Until they find them, they’re taking the sloth on adventures throughout the hotel.

“We have caught her in various places about the hotel. This morning we caught her in the elevator going up and down. She’s been in the kitchen, she’s been in the bar area,” said Trey Moreau, the director of sales at Embassy Suites. “She’s been all over the place. So we’re trying to get her back home as quickly as we can.”

Embassy Suites is hoping to get her home before Christmas.

