LIVE: Coroner to identify body pulled from Kentucky River in 2016

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The identity of a body found in the Kentucky River years ago is set to be released.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says the body was pulled from the river near the Kentucky River Valley Ferry back in October 2016 by the Lexington Fire Department’s dive team.

According to the coroner, the remains are connected to a missing person case from 1973.

