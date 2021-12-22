Advertisement

McCall to play in East-West Shrine Game

Joins Luke Fortner in accepting invitation to play
Marquan McCall has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game UK Football...
Marquan McCall has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game UK Football Training Camp 2021 Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Dec. 22, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky nose guard Marquan McCall has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Game on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.

McCall joins UK teammate Luke Fortner, who also will play in the game.

McCall, a 6-foot-3, 344-pound Detroit native, has played in eight games this season, totaling 3.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

In addition to McCall and Fortner, Yusuf Corker, Darian Kinnard and Josh Paschal will play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb 5 in Mobile, Ala.

