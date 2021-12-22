Advertisement

Police: Two arrested in Bremen while attempting to loot on tornado-damaged property

Kevin Pate, 33 and Audrianna Jones, 21 arrested and charged with 3rd degree criminal trespassing
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and woman in Muhlenberg County were arrested last week after police say they tried to loot a tornado-damaged property.

On December 17, authorities in Muhlenberg County arrested two people in Bremen who they say were attempting to loot on tornado-damaged property.

While on patrol in the tornado impacted area of Thoroughfare Road in Bremen, law enforcement say they found a vehicle backed off of the roadway with two individuals inside.

The driver was identified as Kevin Pate of Tell City, Indiana, and passenger was identified as Audrianna Jones of Lewisport, Kentucky. Police say they gave conflicting stories as to why they were on private property in a disaster area.

Police reportedly found valuable items in the area near the location of the subjects, including utility vehicles, passenger vehicles, and other household goods.

Pate, 33, and Jones, 21, were arrested and both charged with 3rd-degree criminal trespassing and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

The Muhlenberg Couty Sheriff reminds residents and visitors that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.

