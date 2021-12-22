Advertisement

Woman moves into first 3D printed home in US, created by Habitat for Humanity

By WTKR Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WTKR) - Habitat for Humanity made the first 3D printed home in the U.S. for a woman in Virginia.

“To have a home right before Christmas is really, really exciting,” homeowner April Stringfield said.

In July, crews broke ground on the 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom concrete home.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday.

Founder and chief executive officer of Alquist 3D Zachary Mannheimer says they are making “history” with the home.

“Looking at this home, you would never know its 3D printed unless you get right up against it,” Mannheimer said.

While it is memorable for the entire community, it is also nostalgic for the Stringfield.

“My great-grandmother, Daisy Stringfield, she had a concrete home, and I grew up in that concrete home,” she said. “It’s just really exciting that I could carry on that tradition, something that my great-grandmother had.”

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, Stringfield can make affordable payments and provide a safe, comfortable place for her and her son.

“Ultimately, this is the American dream. This is homeownership, and this is something we know April has wanted to achieve for a long time,” Mannheimer said.

Stringfield said family and friends can share moments with her in her new home just in time for the holidays.

