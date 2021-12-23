Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mild weather surges in for Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty winds begin to pick up through the second half of this week as we head into Christmas with temperatures surging into the 60s and some rain chances showing up.

Gusty winds and a cool feel will stick with us through this evening and tonight. While actual temperatures will only fall into the mid-40s through tonight, gusty winds will make wind chill values feel like we’re in the lower-40s and upper-30s. Clouds will continue to increase through tonight, but dry conditions will remain.

By Christmas Eve morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid-40s, with gusty winds continuing. Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us throughout the day, with dry conditions most of the day as well. By the afternoon and evening, highs are expected to surge into the mid to upper-50s. Wind gusts of 30+mph will be possible throughout the day. Then rain chances will increase late Friday and into the overnight hours.

A few scattered showers will be around for Christmas day, but the best chances won’t arrive until the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front moves in. This rain will kick off an energetic pattern that stays through next week with nearly daily rain chances that could even lead to localized high water issues. Temperatures will also bounce around throughout next week as models get ahold of where precisely a front settles across our region. Either way, this front will likely cause significant temperature gradients from north to south, so not one number on the 7-Day will work for everyone, unfortunately.

