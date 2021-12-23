Advertisement

Cynthiana firefighters take three trailer loads of supplies to Western Kentucky

By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters with the Cynthiana Fire Department made their way to Mayfield on Wednesday after collecting supplies for the tornado victims.

The department took three trailer loads of supplies that were donated from the community.

“It started the Saturday the tornado happened. We started talking with some of our crews and everybody wanted to do something,” said Lt. Jason Perry, Cynthiana Fire Department.

The department then put out a Facebook post asking for donations. Within 24 hours, they had over 6,000 views and people reaching out to donate immediately.

“We were set up at Walmart. People started coming in. They would drop off things and go in and buy stuff. We had some people come in two or three times,” Lt. Perry said. “The community support was excellent. We’ve got a great community, it’s small, most of the people have really big hearts.”

They raised over $2,000 in cash donations and had to rent an extra U-Haul to take the supplies to the town.

Lt. Perry said when he made the trip, he could see trees ripped apart and debris everywhere for miles before getting into Mayfield.

“It was very busy when we pulled in, they have a very good system set up. We backed our trailers into a location. Then started unloading the trailers,” said Lt. Perry.

The department is hoping in the new year they can go back to western Kentucky to bring more supplies as needed.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
File image
Lexington woman killed in Scott County crash
Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Two earthquakes detected in Kentucky Thursday morning
Kentucky State Police tells us a body was found Thursday morning in a grassy area right off...
KSP identifies body found off I-75 exit in Laurel County
File graphic of an ambulance.
Ky. man killed in fiery septic tank truck crash

Latest News

There’s growing concern in southern Kentucky that hospital surges and doctors and nurses being...
Baptist Health Corbin concerned about possible surge in new year
Deputies say Debra “Debbie” Keyser was driving along I-75 Wednesday night when she went off the...
Family, friends mourn Lexington teacher killed in crash
Some education leaders worry the new retirement system, combined with the last two years of...
WKYT Investigates: Teacher shortages
Gusty winds and late day rain chances will move in for Friday as temperatures surge into the 50s.
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mild weather surges in for Christmas