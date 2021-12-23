Did you feel it? Two earthquakes detected in Kentucky Thursday morning

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Two different earthquakes were detected in Kentucky Thursday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter about 10 miles northeast of Jackson, Ky., was detected around 3:30 a.m. The USGS says the earthquake was detected 157 miles away in Frankfort.

Then, a couple of hours later, just before 5:30, the USGS detected another earthquake. This one, a 2.6 magnitude, had its epicenter just north of Pikeville, Ky. The USGS says it was detected 73 miles away in Charleston, W.Va.

Another earthquake was also detected earlier in the morning, around 12:30 a.m., roughly in the same area. It was a 2.0 magnitude with its epicenter about six miles northeast of Mosheim, Tenn. and it was detected 159 miles away in Charleston, W.Va.

There were no reports of damage.

