Family, friends mourn Lexington teacher killed in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a woman killed in a crash.

Deputies say Debra “Debbie” Keyser was driving along I-75 Wednesday night when she went off the road and hit a tree. She died on the scene.

Keyser was a teacher at Wellington Elementary School. Students will return to campus missing a beloved teacher after this winter break.

Thursday, her colleagues and the community are remembering the friend they lost.

Keyser was a special education teacher for Fayette County Public Schools. She was also a band mom, who made her mark on the Dunbar High School community.

“You hear about people having a servant’s heart and she absolutely had that,” Erica Williamson said. “She had just got back from helping out with tornado relief. So, that’s what I mean when I say I hope we can all love like Debbie.”

The coroner said the passenger in Keyser’s car was critically injured and was taken to UK Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

