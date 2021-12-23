Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring for Christmas

Warm and wet weather(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Windy, warm, and wet for the first part of the holiday weekend.

Temperatures are set to climb again. The timing of the climb is aligned with the holiday weekend. The first part of the weekend will feature gusty showers and highs hovering around 60 degrees. Gusty winds could approach 35-40 MPH. Those gusty winds will blow in some showers for Kentuckians. It doesn’t look like these showers are washout material, but enough to keep things damp.

The pattern will remain active all the way through next week. If it isn’t raining on you, it probably will be soon. It is that kind of forecast.

Take care of each other!

