Kentucky crushes WKU 95-60

Oscar Tshiebwe sets Rupp Arena rebound record as Kellan Grady shines from ‘downtown’
Kellan Grady
Kellan Grady(UK Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky – (WKYT) Kellan Grady scored a game-high 23 points as UK polished off a scrappy Western Kentucky team 93-60 Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

WKU (8-5), which had come off a win against Louisville, had cut a second-half UK advantage to 37-33 before Grady went off. Grady scored eleven of the next 15 UK points to open a 52-33 lead which the Hilltoppers never recovered.

Oscar Tshiebwe helped neutralize 7′5 WKU center Jamarion Sharp by pounding the glass collecting 14 points and a Rupp Arena record 28 rebounds. TyTy Washington added 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting with Jacob Toppin pitching in 12 points

WKU was led by Josh Anderson who had 18 points and by 2015 Kentucky Mister Basketball Camron Justice (Knott County Central) who scored 13 points.

UK (9-2) shot a blistering 55.9% and had 27 assists. The Wildcats return to action December 29th when the Missouri Tigers come to Rupp Arena.

