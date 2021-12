LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Laurel County.

Kentucky State Police tells us a body was found Thursday morning in a grassy area right off I-75 exit 38.

The cause of death is unknown and KSP is calling it an active death investigation.

No other details at this time.

This is a developing story.

