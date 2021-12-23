Advertisement

KSP investigating deadly crash in Anderson County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police said a woman died in a crash in Anderson County on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened just before 3:00 p.m. on U.S. 127 at Anderson Crossing Drive.

They said 79-year-old Gerald Cornish turned in front of a vehicle driven by 86-year-old William Disponett.

They said a passenger, 76-year-old Shirley Cornish, was killed.

Police said Gerald Cornish and Disponett were both hospitalized, but we don’t have an update on their conditions yet.

No word on any possible charges in this.

