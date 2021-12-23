Louisville man stuck on cruise as COVID outbreak spreads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of cruise line passengers are dealing with the spread of COVID-19 cases in a confined space.

A Louisville man aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise says their trip ran right into a COVID outbreak.

”We’ll see it through, there’s really no option,” Bob Sokoler said.

On Wednesday, the captain called for anchors down. Sokoler found out no one is able to get off the boat and visit the island that would’ve been their next spot on the trip.

“52 crew members have tested positive,” the captain said in a video Sokoler recorded. “Separately, we have three passengers who have tested positive.”

The Louisville resident said he doesn’t know what protocols or precautions the cruise line company will take. However, according to the cruise liner website, there are guidelines set to mitigate the spread of the virus.

”We were told, you have to wear masks inside,” Sokoler said.

“You needed to be vaccinated... if you noticed my arm here,” Sokoler said pointing out a green armband, “that indicates I have been vaccinated.”

However, from what Sokoler says, it seems most people are not wearing their masks.

According to the cruise liner’s website, a health alert says:

“Health and safety protocols, guest conduct rules, and regional travel restrictions vary by ship and destination, and are subject to change without notice.”

Before pushing away from the dock, Sokoler didn’t think COVID cases would be where they are now, floating around in the way of his cruise.

”We booked this about, probably 6 months ago,” Sokoler said. “COVID was on the decline and at that time there wasn’t talk of vaccinations or if we could go with or without masks.”

Sokoler said because of the COVID outbreak, the cruise will turn around and return on Sunday.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.